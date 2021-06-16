



lovers

Dear Bunmi,

I am married and have always been a one-woman man. Now that I’m going on to 45, I’m beginning to wonder if I’ve been missing something.

I have always worked in the company of available women, but I have kept myself in check. I am attractive and have had more than my share of propositions over the years.

READ ALSOSexual Violence: CSOs demand 18 States to domesticate CRA, VAPP Acts

Recently, I inherited some money (my wife doesn’t know about this) and I’m in a position to show a girl a good time. I can even afford a small apartment near my place of work, which is a bit far from my home.

This will enable me to entertain as if I were at home. I’m tired of saying no to all these ladies flaunting themselves at me. Should I say yes?

Ken, by e-mail.

Dear Ken,

What you’re really asking is if I think you should take on a mistress? Be rest assured that if you did, you would be writing to me a few months later on how to get your marriage back on track! Temptations abound. Even your wife gets tempted too, if you ask her. That doesn’t mean you should rush head-long into it!