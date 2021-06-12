Dance

By Moses Nosike

Fan-ice, one of the ice-cream brands under FanMilk Nigeria Limited, has rewarded ten lucky winners of the #GetInTheMixDanceChallenge competition which concluded recently via their Instagram page.

The challenge kicked off on #WorldDanceDay Thursday, April 29, 2021 and ran for 5 weeks till Sunday, June 6, 2021. Ten winners were selected on a weekly basis for the duration of the competition with a winner and runner up announced each week and rewarded with cash prizes of N100,000 and N50,000 respectively.

Participants of the challenge were asked to reproduce a dance routine by @ggbdanccrew while playing the themed tune in the background.

The cash prize winners are: Kolawole Kolade, Markus Blessing, Chidubem Goodluck, Tiamiyu Babatunde, Yinoluwa Ajiboye, Cyril Oscar, Igbinoba Priscilla, Adekolu Israel, Ogbu Jennifer and Victor Dennis.

According to a statement by the brand manager, the#GetInTheMixDanceChallenge competition was set up by Fanice with the objective of bringing Nigerians together, celebrating happiness through dance and exciting the dance community across the country.

They also added that Fanice are proud to say that every winner that emerged from the #getinthemixdancechallenge displayed competitive energy levels, passion and dance skills which yielded in their selection for voting and them eventually winning for each week.

Some winners when asked what they will do with their winnings said they will use it to further their tertiary education while some said they would invest it in self-development and their content creation careers.