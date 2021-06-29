Playing at a sportsbook that has a high-quality mobile app is a huge factor that determines gameplay experience. If a sports betting site has no mobile app, it is hardly taken seriously by professional gamblers. Even worse is the fact that whatever good features on their site are mostly disregarded.

This is also the case for South African sports bettors, who have devised different ways of judging the quality of a betting brand. Hence, players usually take cognizance of several features such as betting markets, app navigability, compatibility with the device, odds, and most essentially, the rate at which payout requests are processing.

This guide takes a look at how you can get the best betting apps downloaded on your device so you can bet conveniently.

Why go for betting app for your smartphone?

Many players have come to understand why they need to download an app on their phones for betting. Some other players still don’t understand yet. First, your convenience is key, and most legitimate betting brands have their own apps, Hollywoodbets included. Some brands even offer in-game messaging between players on their platforms.

Second, exclusive bonuses are mostly reserved by many sportsbooks for bettors who already have the app. Some even offer certain bonuses to players who download their apps during a certain period. Third, livestreaming is mostly possible on a sports betting app, and this will allow you to watch the matches you have placed bets on. Hollywood bet mobile offers you an opportunity to keep track of your game by just logging in to the app, it’s shown on the right side of the homepage.

The interface on the app is much more appealing than that of the mobile site version. Hence, you will find your games and bets upon logging in, with notifications on your bet performance. Such notifications will help you keep track of your bet so you know when to request a cash-out.

Downloading the Hollywoodbets mobile app

The Hollywoodbets mobile app is a classy and more functional representation of what you have on the mobile version. This app is available for download on the Android Play Store and iOS App Store. The app is highly designed to accommodate easy navigation from its homepage to other pages that you might like to explore. The layout is even clearer and wider than on the site, and with few taps and swipes, you will find yourself choosing your bets. One thing that many sites have been doing over the years, is to integrate a search button on every page of their app. this will ensure you get access to whatever you are looking for.

Live Betting

Live betting is another feature you have to look out for. Hollywoodbets app allows you to still bet on a game even though the game commenced earlier. While you place this bet on the ongoing game, you can also expect to grab the wins some cool wins.

Cash out

If you have been paying close attention, you should be observed how the betting industry has evolved to offer payouts to people even though not what they should ordinarily earn. Yes, the Hollywoodbets app allows you to withdraw a part of your bet before all the games are finished.

Livestreaming

A good betting brand leverages its mobile app for watching matches live. How this typically happens is that you will have access to stream the matches you staked on, so you do not need to watch on TV. Just your smartphone, internet data, and you are set. Hollywoodbets pretty much offer you this feature.

Licensing

Hollywoodbets has the backing of Gauteng Gambling Board, and other provincial authorities for different product offerings.

Steps for downloading the Hollywoodbets app

Follow the steps below to download the Hollywoodbets app:

Go to android Play Store or iOS App Store. Search for the Hollywoodbet app in the search button. Download app on your phone. Upon installing the app, create an account or login (if you already have one). If you are creating an account, ensure you provide your complete details as required, and verify your account too. After downloading and logging into your account, choose your banking options carefully. Deposit on the app and start betting on your favorite sports and casino games.