All the flags adorning the Synagogue Church of All Nations in Lagos have been lowered at half mast as sympathizers throng the church on the news of the death of Prophet TB Joshua, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAN reports that sympathizers and followers of the prophet were seen crying around the church premises.

The usual church service did not hold in the church.

Security men at the premises prevented worshippers from entering the premises.

An eye witness also told NAN that some expatriates who had been in the church for prayers were seen leaving this morning. (NAN)

