Shettima lists federal projects worth billions in Bauchi

— BASFA puts value of interventions at ₦144bn

By Christopher Ameh, Bauchi

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has highlighted federal government projects worth billions of naira in Bauchi State, describing them as evidence of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to infrastructural development in the North-East.

Shettima spoke at the weekend during the inauguration of the Bauchi Shettima Forum for Asiwaju (BASFA) in Bauchi. He was represented at the event by the Minister of State for Regional Development, Uba Maigari Ahmadu.

The vice-president said several projects were being implemented through the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) to address the region’s developmental challenges, adding that more projects would be inaugurated in Bauchi and other North-East states in the coming months.

He cited the ongoing construction of the Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Borno road as a major federal infrastructure project expected to improve connectivity and stimulate economic activities.

According to him, the road is being constructed with reinforced concrete to ensure durability.

“Work is currently ongoing on this project, utilising modern construction techniques. It is a high-quality road being built with reinforced concrete. We are actively working on it, and I can assure you that construction will reach Bauchi town very soon,” he said.

Shettima attributed the administration’s regional development initiatives to the establishment of the Ministry of Regional Development and five regional development commissions to address the peculiar needs of different parts of the country.

He urged Bauchi residents to support Tinubu’s re-election bid, saying the ongoing interventions demonstrated the Federal Government’s commitment to the region’s development.

Earlier, the convener of BASFA, Dr Nafi’a M. Abdullahi, said the forum was established to promote awareness of the Tinubu administration’s policies and programmes and highlight its impact on the people of Bauchi State.

Abdullahi said the group would mobilise support for the Tinubu-Shettima ticket ahead of the 2027 presidential election, citing projects in healthcare, education, security and agriculture.

Healthcare, education projects

The BASFA convener listed the establishment of a diagnostic centre at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) and the construction and renovation of eight healthcare facilities across the state among interventions attributed to the NEDC.

She also disclosed that efforts were underway to upgrade the General Hospital in Alkaleri to a Federal Medical Centre to expand access to healthcare services.

In the education sector, Abdullahi cited the completion of a student hostel at Sa’adu Zungur University, Gadau, and the ongoing construction of 1,600-bed accommodation facilities at the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, and Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU).

She added that the NEDC had established mega schools and renovated educational institutions across the state.

On security, Abdullahi said the Federal Government had approved the establishment of military battalions in Alkaleri and Tafawa Balewa to strengthen security and address threats facing communities.

She also said the administration had committed resources to agriculture and food production, putting the estimated value of federal projects and interventions in Bauchi at ₦144 billion.

Abdullahi said BASFA would continue to promote the administration’s programmes while identifying challenges affecting communities and working with relevant stakeholders to seek solutions.