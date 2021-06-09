By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Federal Government through the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, PTAD, has begun the payment of the consequential adjustment to pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme, DBS.

The Executive Secretary of PTAD, Chioma Ejikeme, disclosed this development through a statement by the Directorate’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr Gbenga Ajayi, informing that the payment was in fulfillment of the promise she made following the announcement of President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval of the implementation of the consequential adjustment to the pension benefits occasioned by the new minimum wage increase of 2019.

Ajayi recalled that Ejikeme promised that the upward adjustment of pension benefits would take effect from May 2021.

He said that while reacting to the messages of gratitude received from some pensioners, the Executive Secretary assured them of PTAD’s commitment to the welfare of the DBS pensioners.

Ejikeme, however, cautioned them against fraudsters who called pensioners pretending to be staff of PTAD, saying that no staff of the directorate would request for gratification before processing their pension payment.

She urged the pensioners to report such phone calls and other activities of the scammers to PTAD for adequate investigation and possible prosecution.

Pensioners under the Civil Service Pension Department, CSPD, Parastatals Pension Department, PaPD, Police Pension Department, PPD, and Customs, Immigration and Prisons Pension Department, CIPPD, have begun receiving their accrued arrears.

The four departments represent the operational departments of the PTAD.

