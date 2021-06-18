Professor Daud Sangodoyin

By Adeola Badru

To boost Nigeria’ economic growth, the Commissioner for Public Works, Infrastructure and Transports in Oyo State, Professor Daud Sangodoyin, has advocated the use of data synchronisation for economic and national development.

He made the call while speaking at the West African Young Statisticians Association 2nd biennial international workshop and conference themed: “Economic and Social Goods Forecasting During Covid-19: Data Analytics and Forecasting Methods,” at the University of Ibadan Conference Centre.

While identifying various driving fingers that could assist in the success of data revolution in Africa, Professor Sangodoyin said: “The challenges of information technology solution is associated to the need to ensure the sustainability of platform that leverages existing data sources and enable a nexus for evolving increased data management performance.

“There is need to focus on capacity building to bridge the gap created in finding experts with experience analytical skills to support data.”

He added that provision should be made available for data accessibility to different sectors of the economy, in a way that is transparent to ensure application, while elastically supporting digital data was needed.

“The strategies for data revolution in Africa must accommodate all aspect of data availability and accessibility while eliminating or reducing the need for knowledge of high level specialised data management schemes.”

In his remark, President, West African Young Statisticians Association, Mr. Adeniji Oyebimpe urged participants for all hands to be on deck at ensuring the application helps in bringing a better development in to Oyo State.

“Data is the foundation of all. We must utilise the data we have to bring changes to the nation. Data will help foresee good things to be done in our community.”

