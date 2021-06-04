… As Taraba VC laments students disregard to school anthem

By Femi Bolaji

Taraba state Governor, Darius Ishaku has assured indigenous students of Taraba state to expect the disbursement of their scholarships soon.

This came on the heels of his recognition as the best governor in education Thursday by a national daily.

The Governor spoke Friday in Jalingo, the state capital during the official inauguration of the newly elected executive of Student Union Government, SUG, and Student Representative Council, SRC of Taraba state University.

Ishaku who was represented by his Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Ibrahim Imam said efforts at delivering the governor’s promise of disbursing scholarships to indigenous students from the state has reached an advanced stage.

According to him, “ Taraba state government is doing so much on education and I want to assure you all that student’s scholarship would be paid to you soon.

“The leadership of National Union of Taraba State Students, NUTASS, knows how far we have gone on this and I assure you that our students would get it.”

He further called on the new executives of both SUG and SRC to conduct themselves responsibly and desist from activities that would hinder their graduation.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of Taraba State University, Prof. Vincent Ado-Tenebe, frowned against students’ disregard for the anthem of the tertiary institution.

The VC who was represented by the Dean of the institution’s Student Affairs Department, Dr. Rebecca Iranum, lamented that it was unfortunate that students can’t recite the school’s anthem.

He charged the new executives of the SUG and SRC to at all time recite the school anthem alongside the national anthem during their activities.

According to him, “you must learn the anthem of Taraba State University. By so doing, you are not only representing the institution but also telling outsiders that there is something good about this institution.

“This is where you belong and you need to make people know the value of this institution.

“For the new executives, the welfare of every student is now your priority and you must lead with empathy and inclusiveness.

“You should also know that you are not an island, but must at all time wear the garment of humility.”

The President-Elect of the SUG, Enock Sanda in his address promised to work for the good of the institution.

He also assured the institution’s management of the cooperation of the SUG to take the university to an enviable height.