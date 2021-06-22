

By Ibrahim Wuyo

The Northern Speakers’ Forum has called on the Governors in the North to eschew differences among them and unite to fight the menace of different forms of insecurity in the North for peaceful co-existence.

They said doing so would also be of benefit to their people and the development of the region.

In communique at the end of their meeting in Kaduna,signed by Chairman of the

Communique Drafting Committee,Rt. Hon Engr Hamisu Ibrahim Chigari ,Rt. Hon Saleh S. Yipmong (Member) and Rt. Hon (Dr) P.M Mackonde (Member),the Forum commended and appreciated the efforts of the Chairman Northern Speakers’ Forum and Speaker of Kaduna House of Assembly,Rt Hon Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani for initiating and hosting this meeting to address the menace of insecurity problems in the region.

The Forum decried the spate of insecurity in the Country particularly in the Northern part of Nigeria; and while acknowledging the constraint and limitations of the State Governors as regards the control of security agencies in the country, the Forum called on all the Executive Governors in the Northern Nigeria to eschew differences among them and unite to fight the menace of different forms of insecurity in the North for peaceful co-existence of our people and the development of the region.

“The Forum also calls on the relevant stakeholders to reconsider our priorities in favour of security of lives and property of our people. While provision of infrastructural facilities and other developmental projects are equally important, the Forum wants budget preparation to skew in favour of security of lives and property. This is so, being the basis for any government.”

“The Forum calls on all the relevant stakeholders in the country to use the instrumentality of the ongoing Review of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to provide for community policing for better security of life and property of the citizens.”

“The Forum supports the devolution of powers by way of decongesting the Exclusive Legislative List for Concurrent Legislative List in the ongoing Review of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

“The Forum advocates for more empowerment schemes that will ultimately engage the youths and take them off the streets thereby enhancing the security of life and property of the people in the region.”

“The Forum calls for collaboration and partnership with public and private organizations to bring back our moribund industries to life;

The security experts and professionals should be engaged to train vigilantes and other local security groups to effectively compliment the efforts of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies in the country.”

“The Forum calls for more synergy between Nigerian Armed Forces, Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to evaluate efficacy .They commends the Executive Governor, Kebbi State, Senator Atiku Bagudu and the Security agencies in Kebbi State for their swift actions that resulted in securing the release of some kidnapped students and staff of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, kebbi State.”

“The Forum calls on the Federal Government to provide more security to the Northern part of Borno State to take over the control of Guzamala Local Government Area that is under the full control of the insurgents. The Forum also calls for deployment of more military personnel in Abadam and Baga Local Government Areas of the State to check the nefarious activities of the insurgents.”

“The Forum also calls for intensive prayers to seek for divine intervention as a measure for addressing the security situation in the region;

The Forum also commends the Executive Governor of Kaduna State Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai for providing a permanent Office space for the Northern Speakers’ Forum.

The Forum calls on the Federal Government to re-enforce the battle against insecurity by recruiting more personnel into the Nigerian Armed Forces and Nigeria Police Force.”

Earlier in his remarks,Speaker of Kaduna House of Assembly,Rt.Hon. Zailani urged the Northern Speakers to put on their thinking caps and come up with solutions to end the security problems so as to halt further impoverishment of Northerners caused by rising cases of insecurity.

According to a statement signed by his SA Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani, Chairman Northern Speakers Forum, Rt. Honourable Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani gave the charge in his welcome remarks at the 2nd Regional Conference Meeting In Kaduna on Monday June 21, 2021.

“Worsening security situation is leading to impoverishment of more of our people through high cost of staple food items, rising due to scarcity resulting from fears of farmers.Our farmers are afraid of going to farm over apprehension of being kidnapped or even killed,” he said.

Zailani said that he would have been most delighted to welcome the Speakers of the Houses of Assembly of the 19 Northern States, but recent happenings had diminished his joy.

“So I would simply welcome you to Kaduna for this important meeting,” he said.

The forum’s chairman lamented that the present situation of things in their region and NIgeria as it pertains insecurity was worrisome.

“Our educational growth is threatened by frequent attacks and abductions at institutions of learning,” he added.

He therefore, challenged the meeting to come up with workable suggestions that will tackle the twin problems of poverty and insecurity bedeviling to the region.

“This is a serious threat to food security and our mostly agrarian community.

We must rise to the occasion, put on our thinking caps and proffer realistic solutions,” he said.