Middle Belt Forum rejects land allocation for cattle ranching

— Urges NASS members to summon livestock development minister

— Calls for legal action against alleged unlawful land acquisition

— Asks voters to reject governors who allocate community land without consent

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – The Middle Belt Forum (MBF), a socio-cultural and political organisation representing minority ethnic nationalities in Nigeria’s central region, has rejected any form of compulsory land allocation for cattle ranching in the Middle Belt.

The forum also urged National Assembly members from affected states to summon the Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Mukhtar Maiha, to explain the policy and its implications to communities in the region.

In a statement issued on Monday by its spokesman, Luka Binniyat, the MBF said it had studied the Federal Government’s renewed cattle ranching policy and was opposed to the proposed allocation of land for ranching and what it described as the establishment of permanent settlements for pastoralists.

The forum described the policy as a potential land acquisition scheme under the guise of livestock development and said it could generate tension if implemented without the consent of affected communities.

It said Adamawa, Plateau, Kaduna, Benue, Taraba and the Federal Capital Territory had experienced severe violence and displacement in recent years, arguing that communities in the region remained

apprehensive about policies involving the allocation of large tracts of land for cattle ranching.

The statement said, “The Middle Belt Forum (MBF), after carefully studying the Federal Government’s renewed cattle ranching policy, unequivocally rejects the proposed allocation of Middle Belt lands for ranching and the disguised establishment of settlements for Fulani pastoralists.”

The forum questioned the rationale for selecting states in the Middle Belt for the pilot programme, while arguing that some northern states had large areas of sparsely populated land.

It also expressed concern over changes to the proposed locations for the programme, noting that Kano State, which it said was initially listed among the six proposed locations announced in January 2026, had reportedly been replaced by Nasarawa State.

According to the MBF, the development had heightened concerns among communities in the region over the objectives and implementation of the policy.

The forum further argued that the government should prioritise the return and protection of communities displaced by insecurity rather than allocate additional land for cattle settlements.

It said any policy involving land acquisition should be based on broad consultations with affected communities and adequate security guarantees.

“The MBF will not stand by while our ancestral land is taken from their owners,” the statement said.

The forum also expressed opposition to what it described as the promotion of the Wase model in Plateau State, claiming that sections of the farming community and other stakeholders had raised concerns over the proposal.

It warned that imposing a land policy without the genuine consent of affected stakeholders could worsen tensions and create further conflict.

The MBF called on President Bola Tinubu to reconsider the policy, warning that its implementation could have political implications ahead of the 2027 general elections.

It demanded the immediate suspension and cancellation of what it described as the “provocative policy” in the Middle Belt.

The organisation also called on affected communities to use lawful and constitutional means to challenge any implementation they considered unlawful.

It urged lawyers across the Middle Belt to mobilise and challenge in court any alleged unlawful acquisition or allocation of community land.

The forum further called on National Assembly members from affected states to defend the interests of their constituents and summon the livestock development minister to explain the policy and listen to concerns from the region.

It also warned governors against allocating ancestral or community lands without the consent of the people.

“Electorates should therefore use every lawful democratic means, including the ballot, to reject the re-election of any governor who allocates community lands without genuine consent of the people,” the statement said.

The MBF said the Middle Belt had “been bled, displaced and dispossessed enough” and urged the Federal Government to prioritise security, consultation and the protection of communities in implementing its livestock development policies.