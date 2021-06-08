



By Ediri Ejoh

ENERGY

Nigeria’s electricity supply woes worsened last week as Distribution Companies, DisCOs, reject more loads due to limited handling capacity. Current reports show that the volume of electricity rejected by the DisCOs in the third week of May, 2021 increased by 11.7 per cent to 4,219.31 Mega Watts (MW). In the previous week they had rejected 3,778.93 MW.

The daily DisCOs Load Summary for 2nd and 3rd weeks of May, 2021, released by the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, shows that the quantity of electricity wheeled (supplied) by TCN in the period under review increased by 7.8 percent from 3,745.17 MW Daily Average in the 2nd week to 4,037.45 MW Daily Average, in the 3rd week.

In the 3rd week, the DisCOs were only able to distribute just 24,042 MW of electricity out of the total 28, 262.16 MW of the MYTO (Multi-Year Tariff Order) allocated to them by TCN.

Whereas DisCOs in the 2nd week of May, distributed total of 22,437.26 MW out of the total 26,216.19 MW of the MYTO (Multi-Year Tariff Order) allocated to their network by TCN. This shows a difference of about 11.7 per cent from 3,778.93 MW in second week of May, when compared with the rejected 4,219.31 MW, in the third week.

Kaduna Electricity, for the first time, joined the list of top distribution companies, known for rejecting a bulk of electricity allocated to them by the TCN.

The Kaduna situation was attributed to industrial action of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in that state, which lasted for a week.

The Kaduna DisCo, which has always maintained a relatively good record of electricity distribution to its customers, rejected a total of 605.60 MW, in the 3rd week. In the previous week, its total rejected load was only 258.94 MW.

Ikeja Electric, IE, second time in a row, rejected 602.17 MW and 646.41 MW in the 2nd and 3rd weeks, respectively.

The Enugu DisCo, which rejected only 291.45 MW in week two, and rejected 479.90 MW in week three. Benin DisCo increased its rejected load from 98.98 MW in week 2, to 166.93 MW, in third week.

Kano, Jos and Ibadan DisCOs rejected 324.99 MW, 414.10 MW, 555.00 MW, respectively, in week three. They had earlier rejected 465.86 MW, 258.94 MW and 501.27 MW respectively, in week two.

Abuja and Yola DisCOs recorded a minimal load rejection of 130.75 MW and 144.43 MW respectively in the 3rd week. However, for Abuja, this represented a surge in load rejection as it rejected only 14.25 MW in the 2nd week.

Yola DisCo’s total rejected load dropped from 201.48 MW in the 2nd week, to 144.43 MW, in the 3rd week.

A total of 54, 478.35 MW of electricity was wheeled to the 11 DisCOs by TCN in 2 weeks, May 10 – 16, 2021. A combined total of 7,998.24 MW was rejected