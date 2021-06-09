The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibadan Zonal Office has arrested 50 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan, Oyo State.

This is contained in a statement signed by the commission’s Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren on Tuesday in Ibadan.

Uwujaren said the suspected fraudsters were arrested on June 4 at Alaro Sango, Agbaje Ijokoro, and Apete Aladura areas of Ibadan.

He said they were apprehended, following intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet fraud, adding that 34 others had already been indicted during investigations.

The spokesman said some items used in perpetrating the crime were recovered from them.

He said that they would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria