One of the illustrious sons of Umusadege and CEO of Tony Amechi Foundation (TAF), Chief Tony Amechi congratulates every Ndokwa son and daughters for witnessing another democracy day.

This was contained in a statement issued in Asaba, the Delta State capital, over the weekend adding that, the people of Ndokwa even though marginalised over the years have reasons to celebrate this day.

A peaceful and hardworking people, Ndokwa nation according to the statement is a work in progress for God and the time it noted has come to put partisan politics apart for the people to foster stronger unity and be more formidable in order to achieve greatness saying, the most important thing is that Ndokwa nation is undergoing a revolution of positive change and accelerated development and this calls for celebration.

The statement regretted that the nation was celebrating democracy as she bleeds from insecurity, inflation, poverty and marginalization but was quick to express hope that with the unfolding developments in Ndokwa nation there are reasons to celebrate adding that the hydra-headed monster of heinous crimes in the country will soon be a thing of the past noting that the security agencies are working round the clock to tame the blood thirsty monsters.

Chief Tony Amechi who doubles as the ‘Ajuwa of Aboh and the Onwa of Umusadege Utagba-Uno kingdoms charged all sons and daughters of Ndokwa extraction to rise up firmly to their responsibilities, whether in the governments or private sector to rescue the nation from descending into the league of states.

According to the philanthropist and statesman, the citizens owe the nation a service of duty, solidarity and loyalty to make the nation greater noting that great nations of the world are built by the citizens. Nigerians he added owe Nigeria a duty of solidarity stating that enough of clannishness and acts capable of running the nation aground noting that all hands must be on deck to grow and develop a nation that will be envy of all nations of the world.

He stated: “democracy can only thrive in the atmosphere of freedom with the fundamental rights of the citizens not only respected but given utmost priority, we have come to the stage where urgent steps are needed to be taking else, it will result to a total breakdown of all machineries of the state.

“Since Independence particularly from the berth of the fourth republic in 1999, nothing has really changed in Ndokwa Nation, and Delta State at large.

“Ndokwa nation nay; Nigeria, needs collective efforts of all to function and develop because we have no other place to call our home and we must endeavour to build a virile nation where our children yet unborn can be proud to live in. The youths should eschew acts violence and work hard to build a better future. Looking round Delta State since creation, there is no visible change and even change in character is at its lowest ebb and such adds no value to any nation. Nigeria is our own, and its our duty to make it greater,” the philanthropist stated.