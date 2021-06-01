Buhari has done what no Nigerian president has ever done – Lai Mohammed

Kindly Share This Story:

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

As President Muhammadu Buhari marks six years in office, Information Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has boasted that no Nigerian president has ever accomplished what the current administration has achieved since coming into power in 2015.

The Information Minister, who spoke while addressing the media to mark the six anniversary of the Buhari administration, announced that the government had decided to make a deliberate and conscious effort to publicise the catalogue of achievements every available media tool in order to set the records straight and shame those who accuse the government of doing nothing over the years.

Mohammed said: “Never in the history of our country has any administration done so much with so little as the Buhari Administration has done.

“It’s easy to forget now, but when this administration came into office in 2015, the price of crude oil, which provides 80 per cent of Nigeria’s budgetary revenues and 95 per cent of foreign exchange earnings, dropped drastically and, along with it, the fund available to the government. It is therefore monumental that this administration has achieved so much despite the paucity of fund.

“I want to state emphatically that while more attention has been given, especially in recent times, to the security challenges facing our country; those challenges are fleeting and will not define the legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Let me say that President Buhari’s legacy is assured, and will be defined by his massive achievements in office. The roads, rails, bridges, mass housing, port development, improvement in power supply and other massive infrastructural development will last for generations to come and will help propel economic growth and national development,” the minister boasted.

According to the minister, the Buhari’s myriads of achievements were in the areas of roads, rail, housing, power, aviation, agriculture, ports, bridges, health, fight against Covid-19, water resources and the economy generally, which were on the ground for Nigerians to see.

Mohammed however regretted that some mischievous elements were claiming that the administration had not done anything despite the clear evidence of strong performance with little funds at its disposal.

The minister said, “In spite of our best efforts, the naysayers have continued to say they have not seen what this administration has achieved. They have continued to deny the obvious by pretending that these achievements are not real.

“Even when they have travelled on the new standard gauge rail from Abuja to Kaduna, Lagos to Ibadan, and Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri, they still deny that any progress has been made in modernizing the country’s rail infrastructure. They travel through the ultra-modern airport terminals in Abuja and Enugu, yet they deny any progress has been made in modernizing our airports”.

The Buhari administration came into office on May 29, 2015 and is in the second year of the final term of eight years with the government being confronted with rising security challenges across the land, threatening to overshadow the achievements recorded.

