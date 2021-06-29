By Henry Umoru

SENATOR Hassan Mohammed Gusau, Zamfara Central on Tuesday dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Senator Gusau’s letter dated 28th June 2021 was read at Plenary by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

According to the Senator, he was cross carpeting because of what he described as the collapse of internal democracy and rationalisation of the PDP in Zamfara State even at the ward level.

Senator Gusau’s action is coming ahead of the formal defection of Zamfara State Governor, Bello Muhammad Watawalle from the PDP to the APC.

Vanguard News Nigeria