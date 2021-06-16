Faye Nguyen is known for having both brains and beauty. She is a successful model and content creator. She also holds a Master’s of Science in Speech-Language Pathology and works as a speech-language pathologist. Faye recently sat down to share insights into her passions, her journey, and her future.

Throughout her adult life, balancing her professional career and personal interests has been a challenge. She explains, “One of the biggest challenges was to sustain both a professional career as a speech pathologist while creating content for social media. Traditionally speaking, these two worlds are mutually exclusive.”

Early on in her content creation career, she did not mention her other career as a speech-language pathologist. That all changed when she realized how little content about speech pathology was on YouTube. She recognized that her “source of knowledge […] could be helpful to many others.” This led her to combine the two passions and careers. Her successful YouTube channel now features a range of content. There is content on speech pathology and her career in the field. There is also the beauty and fashion content she first became popular for.

The ability to combine her passions and careers taught Faye a valuable lesson that she gladly shares with others. She says, “Don’t ever box yourself in. We are multi-dimensional creatures, and we have various interests and talents. One should not limit oneself to just one job, one career, one life path.”

Now that Faye Nguyen is an established model, content creator, and speech pathologist, she is adding yet another profession to her list. She founded the Autism United Action non-profit organization, an NGO that is still in its early stages. This charitable organization utilizes her experience treating children with ASD in her role as a speech pathologist.

It also incorporates her passion for helping others. Faye explains, “I established Autism United Action non-profit organization to bring up-to-date treatment to children with autism in countries that do not have enough knowledge or treatment available and also bring professors in the field to these developing countries to train providers.”

Faye Nguyen grew up in Vietnam before earning her Master’s Degree on an academic scholarship at Washington State University. Faye’s life has spanned the globe and included significant changes. Throughout her career, she has always looked for ways to help and inspire others.

Faye Nguyen plans to focus on developing a website for the Autism United Action non-profit organization. She is also filming a documentary about children with autism and the difficulties in treatment and lack of knowledge about this disorder in Vietnam. With her passion, beauty, and knowledge, many are excited to see what the future holds for Faye.