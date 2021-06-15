Current-day society is characterized by remarkable innovations, with one notable invention being the automation industry. Industrial automation refers to the utilization of control systems such as information technologies, robots, and computers to handle processes and machinery. 24-year-old Alexandre Richard, better known as Alex, shares his insights on the future of the automation industry.

Industrial automation is the second step beyond mechanization on the scope of industrialization. Automation helps businesses to increase productivity, quality, and flexibility and lower the costs associated with human labor. Alex Richard tells us that automation helps him succeed in his career as a real estate marketing consultant and in his Walmart automation business.

According to him, the digital space is one of the best platforms to get financial and time prosperity in today’s world. Alex is currently the CEO of Walmart Automation Pro, and he says that the best strategy of marketing today is going online. Internet marketing helps businesses target specific leads, which in turn helps drive more traffic to your company or product website. Alex has spoken on various global stages to educate thousands of entrepreneurs on increasing their revenue by using online marketing.

Alex Richard had initially joined med-school because he thought becoming a top surgeon would help him become successful. However, after seeing an 18-year-old making six figures through online entrepreneurship, he dropped out of med school to pursue online businesses. Alex started off with online marketing and sales, where he made significant achievements.

He then started managing more than 500 social media client accounts, in some instances collaborating with top influencers such as Jake Paul, Amanda Cerny, and King Bach. This gave him a lot of experience with various technology-based automation systems. Currently, Alex has built four six-figure companies, and he has surpassed $200k in monthly revenue.

Recently, industrial automation has found more and more acceptance in various industries because it helps businesses increase their revenue. And experts like Alex Richard have been helping these businesses meet their targets. We wish Alex all the best in his future endeavors!