Aigbogun leads Super Eagles training in Abuja

Former Enyimba boss Paul Aigbogun led the Super Eagles to their first training session ahead of the July 4th friendly against Mexico. Twenty-two players trained under the supervision of the former Flying Eagles handler at the FIFA Goal Project pitch in Abuja yesterday.

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr and the technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation, Austin Eguavoen were also on ground to monitor proceedings.

Enyimba duo of Anayo Iwuala and John Noble along with Adeleke Adekunle of Abia Warriors were expected to join the squad today after the Abia Warriors and Enyimba rescheduled league game in Okigwe.

The Super Eagles will play Mexico in the United States on July 4 and the game will serve as preparation for the upcoming CHAN.

