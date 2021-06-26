By Festus Ahon, ASABA

ERSTWHILE Executive Director Projects of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Engr Samuel Adjogbe, Friday, described the defection of the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to the APC as a welcome development.

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi who defected from the PDP earlier today, was received by President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice Yemi Osinbajo, Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and the National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC at the State House, Abuja.

Nwaoboshi defected to the APC after his purported suspension from the PDP by the State Working Committee of the party on Wednesday.

Adjogbe in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Daniel Ughere, said; “as a two-time serving Senator who has held several positions, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi comes with immense wealth of industry, capacity and experience to the fold of the progressives.

“I welcome him to our great party and I enjoin all party faithful to rally around him with support and cooperation, especially our members in Delta North and Nigeria at large.”