By Abdurrazaq Balogun

It is 13 years on and the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) has continued to live up to the mandate to provide operational equipment, logistics and training for security agencies operating in the state to ensure that we continue to have a safe and enabling environment for families and businesses to thrive.

This model which has been very effective over the years, birthed the institutionalization of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund in 2019” Dr. Abdurrazaq Balogun Executive Secretary/CEO, LSSTF stated at the official hand-over of patrol vehicles and various security equipment to security agencies in Lagos state.

The Chief Guest of honour at the event, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, President, and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, while handing over the equipment commended LSSTF and advised other States to emulate the progressive drive of the Fund.

In furtherance of this, the President felicitated with the residents of Lagos when the Lagos state government led by its amiable Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu through the Lagos State Security Trust Fund donated operational equipment to security agencies in the State.

Some of the equipment donated includes 150 double cabin vehicles, 30 patrol saloon cars, 4 high-capacity troop carriers, 2 anti-riot water cannon vehicles, 8 Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs), 200 security patrol bikes, 1,000 units of ballistic vests, 1,000 ballistic helmets, 1,000 handheld walkie talkies, office furniture, and other ancillary resources.

These equipment are coming at a crucial time to replace those damaged during the aftermath of the EndSARS protest. The LSSTF expects that with these donations the security agencies will be able to effectively carry out their statutory responsibilities for the safety and security of all Lagosians especially in view of the current security situations in the country.

The LSSTF appreciates the harsh economic situation which has negatively impacted the ability of organizations and individuals to make contributions and therefore is grateful for all the voluntary contributions of corporate institutions, individuals, and especially the Lagos State Government which has made the procurement of these operational equipment possible.

Security is the single most important function of Government which guarantees the continued existence of man and provides freedom for people to engage in legitimate activities and remains a very expensive endeavour the world over and it is the responsibility of everyone to play their role in ensuring safety and security where they reside.

Dr. Balogun also noted that “the Fund remains the veritable means of ensuring the application of these assets particularly the maintenance, repairs, refurbishment and as highlighted by the President without the LSSTF in place, there is no way Lagos will have enjoyed this level of security”.

It is pertinent to note that there is still more to be done regarding security and there is need for all organizations and well-meaning individuals in Lagos state to donate to the LSSTF towards the safety and prosperity of all.

Dr Abdurrazaq Balogun is the Executive Secretary/CEO of the

Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF).