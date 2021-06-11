Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Eleven persons were reportedly killed in a fatal auto accident along Gbangan-Ibadan road in Osun state.

According to the spokesperson Osun state command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Agnes Ogungbemi, the accident occured on Friday night opposite Ayedaade local government Secretariat.

The accident involved two commercial buses, a white Mazda E2000 with registration number KJA392YA and a Toyota Hiace bus registered with GWL427YM which had a head on collision.

Ogungbemi added that 10 dead victims were taken to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital morgue while the other body was taken away by the family.

She added that 16 of the 22 injured victims were taken to Ariremako hospital in Gbongan while the remaining six were taken to central hospital in Osogbo, whose ambulance was at the scene for rescue operation.

“16 injured victims were taken to Ariremako hospital Gbongan, 6 other injured victims were taken by Central Hospital, Osogbo Ambulance to their hospital after the medical doctor of Ariremako hospital called for their assistance having been rejected at Divine mercy hospital, Gbongan.

“The Ife sector rescue team who joined in the rescue operations after a call was put to them, 10 corpses were to OAUTH Ile Ife morgue, while the remaining one corpse was taken by the insisted relatives who are from Hausa community in Lagos”,she added.