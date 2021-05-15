Why I float my records label – Oil Money

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Oil Money Records, Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo, has disclosed that the label will be giving young and upcoming artistes a platform to achieve their dream as well as produce singers that would become global brands.

Kariboye-Igbo, who is popularly called Oil Money, added that the vision of the record label was to take over the global music scene through producing artiste that would not be limited to one country or continent, rather, globally accepted.

The Asari Toru indigene of Rivers State, who disclosed his plans in an interview with pressmen, explained that Oil Money records deals with signing and raising young talents to stardom, saying, this is a platform that will discover and nurture artiste to become a worldwide brand as well as assist them to sustain the fame like many that had taken the stage before them.

The founder of the record label, who also have investments in real estate, Event Promoter and many others, explained that though the record label was established as a global music record label but will not deny other talented artistes like Popular Afrobeat and RNB singer, Seye Anjorin, popularly called Jaydboy, opportunity to achieve their dream in Nigeria.

While disclosing that the label was established in year 2020 and commenced fully services in 2021, Oil Money stated that his passion since childhood had been to always become a business owner with a classic touch and give people opportunity they desire.

Explaining that his influence to invest in the music industry came from Birdman, Kanye West, Dr. Dre, Jayz, Puff daddy, and others, the record label boss stressed that his vision were to provide opportunities for all, irrespective of their background, to get to stardom.

According to him, I am an expert in the music industry with the aim to make Oil Money records bigger and influential while producing stars in the industry.

It would be recalled that the trusted Recording Media company was duly registered under United Kingdom (UK) law with the name “Oil Money Records”.

