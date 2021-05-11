Umahi’s achievements are unprecedented – Aide

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Okutu

THE Special Assistant to Governor David Umahi on Ease of Doing Business and Diaspora Matters, Chief Collins Agbo has described the Governor’s achievements in various sectors of the economy as unprecedented.

He noted that the governor through his administrative acumen has ensured that communities, town unions, local government areas and even those at the state level felt the impact of his administration.

According to him: “True to his “Akubaraoha” title, Gov. Umahi empowered the various community, town unions and integrated them into the administrative architecture of the state to ensure seamless and timely delivery of democracy dividends to the people at the grassroots.”

In a statement issued in Abakaliki, the SA noted that: “projects and government largesse meant for the people are tracked by the town union presidents and made available to the target population. Aside from this, the passionate and visionary governor frowned at the low status of most traditional rulers of the communities and vowed to change the ugly trend. Today, all the recognized royal fathers are not only promptly paid the monthly stipend, but also provided with SUV Jeeps to ensure that they are effectively mobile.

They never had it so glorious!

“Also, the local governments in the state have been stirred to work by the burdened, visionary and action packaged workaholic governor of the state, Engr. Chief David Nweze Umahi. All the council secretariats are tarred. The presence of the state government is ubiquitously felt by the myrids of life impacting projects completed or on-going in them.

“In Ohaukwu LGA, my home town, the renovation of Ezzangbo General Hospital and construction of a state-of-the art overhead bridge at Ezzangbo Junction are eloquent testimonies to the governor’s forthrightness and commitment to good governance. These projects will definitely speak at the appropriate time. For now, Ohaukwu people say a thunderous thank you to His Excellency, Engr. Chief David Umahi.

“At the state level, the governor’s landmark achievements are awesome and intimidating. Much have been written about these in the past by many patriotic citizens and friends of the state.Aside from the above, Gov. Umahi’s administrative ingenuity and tentacles also span over other spheres of social lives. For instance, it is a tradition of his government to frequent the various hospitals across the state to bankroll the medical bills of less priviledged patients and provide succor for them.

“Often times, many who have visual challenges are mobilized, taken to eye specialist doctors and their problems treated on government account. It is also on record that since assuming office in 2015, the Umahi led-Administration has never relented in putting smiles on the faces of civil and public servants in the state by providing Christmas largesse to them.

“Rice and money are provided to enable them celebrate with their families. It is interesting to emphasis that even staffers with Federal establishments get their fair shares from the largesse. This accounts for the goodwill and massive solidarity he enjoys at the grassroots. How else can the people appreciate a man that sacrifices so much to enhance their status?

”The governor’s penchant for peace and security notwithstanding, this has become a serious threat to the glorious landmark achievements of his administration. This is not peculiar to Ebonyi State anywhere. However, the governor is not leaving any stone unturned to combant the hydra-headed monster. Just recently, he donated to operational vehicles to the various security outfits in the state to scale-up their combant readiness and return the state to its quite and peaceful status.

“But those who are sponsoring crisis across the state with a view to vitiating the glorious landmark achievements of the Umahi administration and gain some political points, come 2023 general elections are advised to desist from the unpatriotic act. Instead, they should join hands with the governor to fix the state. Let them also remember Prof. Chinua Achebe’s timeless statement that “if a man pays respect to the great, he paves the way to his own greatness” whatever aman sows, he will reap (Gal 6:7). Falsehood, hate-speech and cheap blackmail will not win election in Ebonyi State come 2023! Loyalty to the ideals of the state will do!”

