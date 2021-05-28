Total transforms into TotalEnergies

Kindly Share This Story:

By Udeme Akpan

The Shareholders of Total, Friday, unanimously agreed to change the name of the company to TotalEnergies in line with its plans to become a broad energy company.

In a statement obtained by Vanguard, the company, stated: “At the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting, shareholders approved today, almost unanimously, the resolution to change the company’s name from Total to TotalEnergies, thereby anchoring its strategic transformation into a broad energy company in its identity. In tandem with this name change, TotalEnergies is adopting a new visual identity.”

Speaking at the event, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies, Patrick Pouyanné, said: “Energy is life. We all need it and it’s a source of progress. So today, to contribute to the sustainable development of the planet facing the climate challenge, we are moving forward, together, towards new energies.

“Energy is reinventing itself, and this energy journey is ours. Our ambition is to be a world-class player in the energy transition. That is why Total is transforming and becoming TotalEnergies.”

According to the company, “This new name and new visual identity embody the course TotalEnergies has resolutely charted for itself: that of a broad energy company committed to producing and providing energies that are ever more affordable, reliable, and clean.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

