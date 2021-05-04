“The limelight,” tells the life and times of Julie Coker

Kindly Share This Story:

“The Limelight” is a movie based on the autobiography of veteran broadcaster Chief Julie Coker LIFE IN THE LIMELIGHT (Nigeria Ereyon) which was successfully launched in Lagos, Nigeria in March 2021.

The movie will be set against the backdrop of the life and times of Julie Coker from her mysterious birth all through to her education, professional training, ground-breaking achievements as a beauty Queen and fashionista, her days at WNTV, NTV/ NTA, and her secret as a successful Broadcaster.

The movie serves as a lens through which Julie Coker is seen as a role model to females who aspire to a life of professional broadcasting.

THE LIMELIGHT is intended to feature Julie Coker as herself, alongside other seasoned and popular casts in Nigeria. The movie is expected to be of high production quality for cinema houses in Nigeria and across the globe. The movie will subsequently be aired across various television channels in Nigeria and internationally.

The screenplay is by George Kelly Toghanro, award-winning movie director of Blackwood Film Studios.

