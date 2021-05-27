‘Suicide bombing’ is self-inflicted incident —Umahi

Kindly Share This Story:

…Reiterates commitment to protection of lives, property

By Peter Okutu

GOVERNOR David Umahi of Ebonyi State, yesterday, described the incident of an alleged “suicide bomber” that died following a detonation in his vest as a self inflicted incident.

Umahi who stated this as a Special Guest of Honour at a novelty football match marking the 2021 Governor David Nweze Umahi’s Annual School Sports at the Government Secondary School, Okposi, Ebonyi South zone of the state warned against the creation of unnecessary fears in the minds of the people.

Umahi insisted that there is no suicide bomber or bombing in Ebonyi State even as he expressed worry over the carriers of fake news.

He said: “It is very unfortunate that our people have taken so much into social media. I have received a lot of calls that there was a Fulani herdsman suicide bomber in Afikpo and this is really unfortunate. The accident that happened was a self-inflicted accident by a Mobile Policeman.”

He urged the people of Afikpo to go about their normal businesses peacefully.

In respect to the the South East regional security outfit, Ebube-Agu, Governor Umahi pointed out that “Ebube-Agu has come to stay.

“Ebube-Agu is backed by law which is a lawful demand by the good people of the South East and it’s very unfortunate that some people believe that everything is politics. If you are law-abiding and you are in the state, you will enjoy the protection of the conventional security and the Ebube-Agu security.

“Ebube-Agu can arrest by the reason of the law. Ebube-Agu has the powers to arrest and send the person to the Police to be prosecuted”.

Umahi also urged the youths to eschew violence and criminality.

“Finally, let me appeal to our youths. You have no reason to go into crime; you have no reason to be brainwashed. We have made contingent provision for our youth’s empowerment. If you still engage in any form of criminality, you will regret it.”

On the sit-at-home order slated to hold on the 30th and 31st of May, 2021 as ordered by IPOB, Governor Umahi reminded the people that “The Biafra we need is this development that we are doing.

Anywhere the South East people are being marginalized, we are articulating them and we are taking them to the national.”

Governor Umahi is hopeful that at the end of all the competitions with participants from primary and secondary schools in the state, tertiary institutions and the development centres, with grand finale in Abakaliki, those that will represent the state in future sports events will emerge.

“The winners in the zone will be heading to the state capital, Abakaliki to compete with other zonal champions in order to decide the overall best teams.”

Also speaking yesterday, Ebonyi State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Orji Uchenna Orji in line with Governor Umahi said the protection of lives and property of the people of the state remains a priority.

He spoke in Abakaliki in an interview with newsmen.

According to him, the state government has a social contract to guarantee the safety and security of the people at all times.

“People of Ebonyi and other residents in the state are law abiding and obedient to constituted authorities. And we do believe that when we have a peaceful environment, it guarantees development, it guarantees economic progress of the people.

“We are mindful that South-East needs a lot of attention and interventions by the federal government to enable it harness its potential that will trigger economic growth and development.

“So, all these concerns are being synthesized to ensure that the zone is not in any way left out in the development programmes of the federal government,” Orji said.

The commissioner noted that delegates from Ebonyi to the zonal public hearing on the amendment to the 1999 constitution would articulate the concerns of the state and make their presentations during the sitting.

“The delegates will look into the expressions of worries by our people on the issues of the provisions of the constitution, especially on devolution of powers and issues that will trigger even development among the comity of states.

“We want to assure our people that all is going to be well. Gov. Dave Umahi is very proactive, he is up and doing in engaging all necessary stakeholders including those aggrieved and those that feel that violent agitation is the solution.The governor is engaging all of them to see how we can come together to chart the course of the destiny of our state to the glory of God,” he added.

