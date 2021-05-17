Sneakerfest announces second edition

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

Following the unequivocal success of its debut in Nigeria last year, organisers of the first-ever Sneakers festival in Nigeria, SneakerFest have announced its second edition.

The festival will take place on the 19th of December, 2021 at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Recall that the first edition which held in December 2020 featured exciting shows like Rap Battle, Dance, Fashion Runway, Basketball Slam Dunk and Sneaker Giveaways, that saw over twenty-three pairs of sneakers being given away to participants and with one lucky winner winning the Featured Sneaker – the ‘Jordan 6 Doernbecher’s 2019’ valued at 3,073USD awarded by the creator of the event, Ikemesit ‘BadBlood’ Nkereuwem-Tim.

Also read:

According to the Head of Corporate Communications, Babajide Agboola, the event will be bigger and better than it was last year

“We are glad we had one of the most talked-about events in 2020 and we are most definitely not wasting any time in preparing for this year’s edition. This year, Sneakerfest is coming back bigger, better and stronger, and we absolutely can’t wait”. he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: