Singer Falana covers Lambo Xtra Magazine

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian-canadian singer, Falana cover’s the first print issue of Lambo Xtra Magazine, she explains the range in her music and voice, and the inspirations that run through her music videos and personal style.

On where the singer draws her creativity from, read excerpts below from her interview:

I honestly just try to keep myself humble and open to ideas! I think creativity is really about trying to be authentic to yourself, and writing from a place of non-judgement.

Read her full interview on their website.

The issue also features articles that talks about the career success of DJ Cuppy, commemorates the decade long industry reign of Davido, a personal interview with 19-year-old Chicago singer-songwriter, Mamii and so much more.

READ ALSO:

Production of this issue was made possible with the aid of an efficient and professional team.

Editor in Chief: Ronnia Cherry

Editor at Large: Soltesh Iyere

Contributors: Victoria Zeni and Ifeoma Iheagwara

Creative Director: John Etokhana (For the Media 360 Company Ltd.)

Sales & Marketing Director: Sarah O.

NB: The print version of this magazine is not to be sold and reproduction in any form is strictly forbidden.

Kindly Share This Story: