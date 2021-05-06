RCCG officially confirms death of Dare Adeboye

Kindly Share This Story:

By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has broken silence over the death of Oluwadamilare, the son of its General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye

Dare Adeboye had died in his sleep on Wednesday in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he was based with his family.

Speaking on the demise of the pastor’s son via a statement, which was posted on its verified Twitter handle, the RCCG said that the ministry had lost “a fearless leader”.

The statement reads, “It is with a deep and heartfelt sense of loss, we announce the departure of our beloved son, brother, husband, and father, Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye. Who went to be with the Lord on the 4th of May, 2021.

“His life was well lived as he served the Lord without reserve, giving effortlessly and leading fearlessly. He was crowned by the Lord with blessings of 3 seeds and a beautiful wife.”

The RCCG seized the opportunity to encourage its members to be strong while maintaining faith in Jesus Christ.

“Though shaken, our anchor remains Jesus Christ in whom we have the assurance that we will one day meet in a place where there is no pain,” it added.

The Church pleaded with the public to respect the privacy of the Adeboye family at this period as they mourn.

“It is the wish of the family to be granted privacy at this moment and that prayer be offered on their behalf,” the statement added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

