Policeman killed as Iwo, Ile-Ogbo clash over land

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A police corporal, attached to the Olu of Ile-Ogbo, Akinsanya Akingbade was reported killed following a communal clash between Iwo and Ile -Oogbo over disputed land.

It was gathered that the policeman was killed by a palace guard, Waheed Adeleye with a locally made gun at the Oba Habeeb Agbaje’s palace on Friday afternoon.

It was gathered that the two communities were at loggerhead over land located at Oke-Saji along Iwo-Ile-Oogbo road on Friday.

Sources revealed that while Ile-Ogbo resident was attempting to repelled thugs from Iwo, who were said to be attempting to invade the town, the guard mistakenly shot the policeman on the chest.

Meanwhile, President, Ile-Ogbo Unity Forum, Mr Anthony Owolabi said some thugs from Iwo mounted roadblock on the road harassing motorists and passersby.

He added that the hoodlums eventually moved towards Ile-Ogbo before they were repelled by residents.

“There is a casualty but I cannot ascertain whether the deceased is from Iwo or Ile-Oogbo.

“The crisis was caused by some thugs from Iwo, they had earlier on Wednesday, destroyed an Ile-Ogbo signpost on the disputed land and that of the state government close to it. The land was a subject of litigation up to the supreme court around the 1950s and the judgement was later in favour of Ile-Ogbo. The Area Commander in Iwo was with Olu of Ile-Oogbo before the thugs attempted to invade the town, but they were repelled by residents.

“We have our documents to support our claim, we gave some to the Area Commander and we requested they bring their papers, but rather present it, they resort to using arm bearing thugs to cause the crisis. Presently, the Olu of Ile-Ogbo is in the state capital in a meeting with the Deputy Governor on the matter”, he said.

However, Oluwo’s spokesperson, Alli Ibrahim said the monarch, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi has reaching to both parties with a view to ensuring that peace is restored in the community.

“Well, Oluwo is for peace, he has been reaching out to leaders of both communities to settle the matter amicably and restore peace in the area.

“He is at a peace meeting with the Deputy Governor, Benedict Alabi in Osogbo presently and he is hopeful it will be resolved. I heard there is a casualty but I cannot confirm it, because I have not been there”, Alli said.

Meanwhile, a Police spokesperson in the state, Yemisi Opalola while confirming the incident said the policeman died before he reached the hospital for treatment.

“The policeman was mistaken/cum negligently shot in the chest by a local palace guard, Waheed Adeleye Ithe town as the clash ensued.

“While he was being rushed to the hospital, he died on the road and his body was deposited at the Osun State University Teaching Hospital in Osogbo.

“The local pistol with which he was killed has been recovered while the palace guard arrested for further investigation”, she said.

