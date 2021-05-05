Police parade 71 suspects in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

As Monarch says killers of his son were after him

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

The Delta State Police Command has paraded 71 suspected criminals for various offenses as the King of Orhuworun Kingdom in Udu Local Government Area of the State, HRM Ighowho Takere raised the alarm that those who murdered his son, Eric were after his life.

Recall that the late Eric and his brother, Franklin were attacked on April 3, 2021, in Warri while returning home from a party by gunmen who opened fire on their vehicle where Eric and two police officers attached to the Princes were killed while Franklin sustained injuries.

Briefing newsmen on achievements of the Command, the Police Commissioner in the State, Mr Ari Mohammed Ali, explained that the 71 suspects were arrested at different occasions for different offences, ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, illegal production of alcoholic wine among other crimes.

Ali said four suspects were arrested between April 14 and April 20 at separate locations in Warri through a concerted effort of the police and the military in connection with the attack on the children of the Orhuworun Monarch.

While naming the suspects as Augustine Osiebe (33), Ovie Makaji (35), Wisdom Micheal (27) and Jonathan Tuoyo (27), the Police boss, said the suspects confessed to the crime and other crimes including bank robbery at Udu Micro-Finance bank.

Ali said the leader of the gang, 29-year old Glory Ogboru, 31-year old Peremobower Omoni and 21-year old Imoniwvie Sunday were arrested in Asaba, based on the confession of the suspects earlier arrested.

Disclosing that the gang leader led operatives to Abraka where one Caleb Oghenetega aka K2 aged 22 was arrested, he said; “exhibits recovered include one pump action gun, one English double barrel gun, one cut-to-size single barrel gun, three locally made pistols and 27 live cartridges. Manhunt for the other members of the gang is ongoing”.

Speaking at the command’s headquarter in Asaba shortly after the Commissioner of Police, spoke to Newsmen, the King, HRM Ighowho Takere alleged that those who murdered his son were paid to eliminate him.

He said: “I will not talk much because the fight is still on. I felt very bad about the loss of my son and the policemen. I am seeking justice.

“That day, my two sons went to a party, so the assailants trailed them to the party. Somebody actually paid them to kill me, so they felt that I was the one inside the vehicle, hence they opened fire on the vehicle.”

