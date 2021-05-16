PDP governors meet in Ibadan

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

All is now set for the meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Governors’ Forum, in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The meeting slated for today (Monday) comes on the heel of a similar one held in Makurdi a few weeks ago.

A statement signed by Cyril ‘CID’ Maduabum, Director General of the Forum noted that the meeting will be presided over by its chairman and governor of Sokoto state, Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal.

The gathering, the statement stressed, will further avail governors elected on the platform of the PDP to review the state of the nation especially issues of national security and the economy, as well as “fine-tune strategies to support PDP as a viable and necessary alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC-led administration.”

All PDP governors are expected to attend even as national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, chairman of the Board of Trustees of the party, Senator Walid Jibrin are expected to address the meeting on the way forward ahead of the 2023 general elections.

