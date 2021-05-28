Paschal Offor promises better services as he rebrands PassyXchange

Kindly Share This Story:

The Founder and CEO of PassyXchange Mr Paschal Offor has Revealed the New Identity of Rebranded PassyXchange and promise better and Quick Services Response rate to customers as he poises to be the leading Crypto Trader in Nigeria.

Passy Exchange, the pioneering cryptocurrency and financial services firm, today announces its rebrand to PassyXchange, reflecting its mission to accelerate the global development, adoption, and transition to Trading of cryptocurrency Around the Globe.

Paschal Offor, Founder and CEO of PassyXchange, said: “PassyXchange gives us a powerful new identity in line with our original vision to put cryptocurrency in every wallet. As the name we’re taking on is also representative of the entire space, it comes with a huge responsibility to carry the torch. We will strive to deliver impact worthy of the name and build infrastructure that enables growth of the ecosystem, delivering on the promise of a decentralized future.

According to Paschal Offor Founder and CEO of PassyXchange Explained that the company is a company that actively buys giftcards and bitcoin with ease. He is Statement, Our first virtue is to impact trust on all our customers. He further expressed that him and his dedicated staffs work round the clock with a swift response to ensuring the customers are satisfied.

We have an actively ready team of attendant to listen to all issues you might have. The credibility of the company is beyond compromise as we always work towards 3 values which are speed, reliability and credibility. We’re well known by our regular users as the best.

