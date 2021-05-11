Osun shut Inisa central mosque, bans congregational activities

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Government on Tuesday shut Central Mosque, Inisa in Odo-Otin local Osun area of the state.

This, according to a statement signed by the Deputy Chief of Staff to Osun State Governor, Abdullahi Binuyo, was to avert escalation of crisis due to the inability of the Muslim community to install an acceptable Chief Immam in the town.

Vanguard had reported that a palace chief in the town and a former Commissioner for Agriculture in Lagos State, Chief Enoch Ajiboso slumped last December while trying to settle the rift.

The state government, according to the statement, also banned all congregational activities in the mosque, including the Eid prayer until the issue is resolved amicably.

It directed security operatives in the state to enforce the directive and ensure that Eid prayer or any other congregational activities did not take place in the mosque in the main time.

“The State Government hereby announce its decision to shut down indefinitely Inisha Town Central Mosque in Odo-Otin Local Government Area of the State. The government also banned any central congregation at the Mosque for Eid prayers.

“This follows the inability of the Muslim Community of the town to peacefully instal a new Imam for the mosque.

“Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, as part of efforts to ensure the security of lives and properties in that axis of the State, directed that the Central Mosque be shut indefinitely to forestall the further religious or communal crisis. Already the Mosque has recorded the death of two Imams in quick succession.

“Security operatives have been deployed to the town to enforce the closure and ban on Eid Prayers.

“This directive will be in place until the reconciliatory process towards amicable resolution is concluded. Members of the public are advised to be guided by this directive,” the statement reads.

