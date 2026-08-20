2027: Labour Party urges Abia NASS candidates to shun mudslinging

By Steve Oko

The Abia State chapter of the Labour Party has charged its National Assembly candidates to shun mudslinging and make issues, competence and their track records the centrepiece of their campaigns.

The State Chairman, Hon. Peter Azubuike, gave the charge following the commencement of National Assembly campaigns by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Wednesday.

Azubuike also urged party leaders, members and supporters to embrace peaceful and responsible political engagement and comply with INEC’s guidelines throughout the campaign.

He said candidates should use the campaign to clearly present their legislative agenda and explain how they intend to attract development and effectively represent their constituents.

“Our candidates should make issues, ideas, competence, experience and their records of service the central focus of their campaigns,” he said.

Azubuike described the party’s candidates as credible and competent individuals with verifiable records, expressing confidence that they would provide effective representation if elected.

He further said the lawmakers would work with the administration of Governor Alex Otti and other stakeholders to advance policies and programmes aimed at accelerating development in Abia.

The LP chairman urged Abians to extend to the party’s National Assembly candidates the goodwill and support they had given the Otti administration over the past three years.

He also appealed to all political actors to keep the 2027 campaigns peaceful, issue-driven and devoid of personal attacks.