My modeling skills is inborn – Thacutegeminme

Kindly Share This Story:

Emerging beautiful, Nigerian model, Thacutegeminme has reiterated that she is an uncommon specie in the modeling industry.

Speaking with Vanguard News in an interview, Thacutegeminme born Iyomaterie Okeoghene Taiwo, the young model, who never attended a fashion or modelling course said, “My talent is inborn. Naturally, I just loved watching fashion shows on television as a kid and also watch and admire my sisters do it. I am from a family of seven where I am the fourth together with my twin brother.”

Thacutegeminme, however, acknowledged the role of social media in some of her works with international brands, just as she aspires to become a globally recognized model.

She said, “Social media is underrated. Although, it can make or mar you, but the smart use of these platforms has really changed the lives of so many youths in the world. Despite being popular in Nigeria, my aim is international. I want to model for international brands in the next few year. I’m working towards that and I believe my dreams would become true soonest.”

Thacutegeminme who is called Gift Camille by close friends and loved ones, recalls her journey into the modeling industry.

“I became interested in modeling, simply because, I like flashy lifestyles, cameras, photo shoots, and looking different all the time. This is because as a model, it’s like you’re a thousand people in one person and this help increases my self-esteem. I am a shy person growing up,” she said.

Kindly Share This Story: