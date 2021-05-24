Military Plane crash: Losing officers has increased our problems – Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

…As govs pay him condolence visit

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, Monday, lamented that losing choice officers at the time the country was having security challenges like the last Friday fatal air crash compounds the situation.

The President also said that it was only God that knows when such tragedy would happen, expressing grief that the last Friday mishap happened at a time when the security situation in the country was of worrisome and of great concern.

President Buhari stated this when he received a delegation of the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, led by its Chairman, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who came to the Presidential Villa to condole with him on the air crash that killed the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other military officers.

The president expressed resolve to continue to work hard hoping that God would provide the enablement to deal with challenges.

According to him, “This is a situation that only God knows when it will happen and it happened at a time when the security situation in the country is a fundamental issue.

“And to lose choice officers has increased our problem but we know what we are in for and we will continue to work hard and pray hard so that God will give us the power to appreciate and apply ourselves to the problem.

“The people who elected us, they know the promises we made within the time…the circumstances which we find ourselves…we will keep on trying and continue to do our best.”

Speaking earlier, the NGF Chairman, who is also the governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Fayemi commiserated with the administration over the death of the officers, affirming that the incident was deeply felt by the president.

He recalled that when governors requested for the change of service chiefs, the president heeded, noting that the impact of the action was already being felt.

While affirming that the death of the officers was a big blow, Fayemi said the war against insecurity must be won.

He said, “We have read your statement and this delegation of governors consider it a duty and as part of our obligation as your representatives to commiserate with you over the loss of your galant officers.

“We know it is an event that has touched you. When we mentioned the necessity for a change of service chiefs, you were determined to get the best set of people, you gave your assurance and the military was beginning to feel the impact.

“We know that this is a major blow and you re unrelenting in your quest/commitment to ensure a peace and security in our country.

“It’s unfortunate the losses we have suffered. We only pray God gives both the families and the country the fortitude to bear the loss, pray that God gives our country greater resolve to continue on the path that the late COAS towed.

“For us we must defeat banditry, insurgency and criminality. That’s the mandate you gave them. This should not lead to any retreat or surrender on our part.

“As you have promised, we know that our country will do everything to ensure that the administration will do all to take care of the families of the departed officers. It’s an indication of how protected the active officers would be.”

Other members of the delegation were Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, National Caretaker Committee and Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni, and Governor Sani Bello of Niger state.

