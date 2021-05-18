MC Chaz: Master of Ceremony on a mission

Kindly Share This Story:

For Nigerian born US-based Master of Ceremony, Chaz Chiaz Ogbu, better known as MC Chaz, he wishes to live his life to the service of God and humanity.

The 36-year-old from Ubaha-Akpulu in Ideato North LGA, Imo State, who studied microbiology at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, before his relocation to America 16 years ago avowed that despite the hurdles he passes through to get his path straight, he is not willing to succumb on his mission.

“I am now a full blown man; refined, reserved, respectful, well groomed, and wiser. All to the glory of THE MOST HIGH. God’s plan is different from Man’s. I used to ask why my life wasn’t “straight to the point”. I always had to go through so many routes, so many processes and then I get frustrated in it. Later in life, I would find out those processes defined me. Now, I want to go through many more processes with patience and love,” he said.

Adding, “I’m just waiting on Gods time is so much fun and exciting. In my thoughts, I go “ok Lord, what are you up to this time? What are you using me for this time?” Father, teach me your humility, your patience, your love. I want to learn them so well that it becomes a way of life for others around me.”

Having worked in the pharmaceutical settings for 9-years; from retail pharmacies to corporate; worked for Novartis and Astrazeneca who are part of the top 20 largest pharmaceuticals in the world, MC Chaz has no regrets dumping that flourishing career in pharmacy to embrace show business.

Rather, since his metamorphosis as MC Chaz, his life has been replete with illustrious milestones.

Wondering if that bold step from pharmaceuticals to master of ceremonies is a wise decision, Chaz nodded with some of career progress, “Without necessarily blowing my trumpet, if anyone were to count the best 20 African MCs in the diaspora, I’ll be counted among them. I have hosted almost 500 weddings in the last 10 years. And now that I am known, I will be in the limelight for a very long time.” he stated.

