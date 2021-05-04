Breaking News
Linkage Assurance unveils new brand identity

On 3:51 amIn Business, Newsby
By Rosemary Iwunze

Linkage Assurance Plc has unveiled a new brand identity with a change in the company’s logo. According to the company, the new logo embodies a new blue, red, and orange mix and the inspiration behind the transformation is to reflect the new core values of the company, and to restate the qualities of trust, innovation, excellence, sincerity, and reliability that the company is recognized for.

Commenting on the new brand identity, Mr. Daniel Braie, CEO of Linkage Assurance Plc stated that the new logo and recapitalization efforts of the company present the compan’s aspiration as “Bigger, Bolder and Better” to offer exceptional insurance protection to individuals and businesses in Nigeria.

He said; “Even though our logo is changing, what is not changing is our purpose and dedication to delivering on our promises to our stakeholders.”

