LG makes Rita Dominic brand ambassador 

LG Electronics has signed Nollywood Diva, Rita Dominic as Brand Ambassador in Nigeria for all its home appliances.

The device maker said her choice was due to her inspiring adventures and expeditions in the Nollywood industry.

Signing the contract in Lagos, Dominic said LG home appliances such as InstaView Refrigerator, Vivace WM, Gas cooker and NeoChef Microwave appeal to her because they are products that augment smart living.

She said: “The brand’s state-of-the-art living solutions seamlessly combine the newest technologies and superior design to achieve the ultimate in performance, not willing to settle for second-best particularly at a time like this when majority of the people all over the world work from home”

Managing Director, LG West Africa, Mr. Dong Youn Kim, said Rita Dominic’s popularity, her poise and brand identity, resonates the LG home appliances brands.

Kim said: “We are very optimistic that Rita Dominic will represent our brand well because of her antecedent within her choice of career. She has lived an enviable and exemplary lifestyle that stand her out amongst the pack. She represents our brand value in terms of sophistication, flexibility, style and innovation”

“LG is deeply committed to its customers’ desire for beautiful products and will continue to pursue innovative design that delivers new value and exceptional user experiences,” he said.

Also, Managing Director, Fouani Nigeria Limited, Mr. Mohamed Fouani said LG has continued to establish a strong foothold in the electronics market with impressive sales and their choice of who represents the brand across board has been in no doubt the best within the space. We are very positive that Rita will do justice to all brands to be represented because of her proven track record in the Nollywood industry and beyond.

To advance the functionality of today’s home appliances to a whole new level with unparalleled performance and convenience, LG has flooded the market with its newly designed products that will allow home appliances to better understand their users by gathering and studying customers’ lifestyle patterns over time.

According to Fouani, LG’s home appliance products are manufactured with advanced resource-saving technology, superior performance, smart thinking, eco-friendly, and aesthetics which have continuously kept the brand as market leader in all home appliances categories within the global space.

