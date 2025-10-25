Rita Daniels’ bid to become AGN president uncertain amid daughter’s marriage crisis

By Benjamin Njoku

Barely one month to the general election of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, which is billed to hold on the 6th of December, 2025, uncertainty has enveloped the chances of Regina Daniels’ mum emerging as the next AGN President following the recent crisis in her daughter’s marriage.

Rita Daniels, a veteran actress with nearly two decades of experience in Nollywood is vying for the AGN top position alongside Abubakar Yakubu, the outgoing national secretary of the guild.

However, some guild members have expressed concerns that the recent controversy surrounding Regina Daniels’ marriage may affect her mother’s chances. Before the crisis, Rita Daniels was considered a strong contender, but the situation has created uncertainty. If she wins, she would be the second female president of AGN after Ibinabo Fiberesima.

Initially, it was believed in some quarters that Rita Daniels would leverage on the relationship her son-in-law, Ned Nwoko has enjoyed with the guild to coast home to victory at the election. But that cannot be guaranteed now, according to an industry source. “She’s vying for a sensitive position of the guild and with the ongoing crisis in her daughter’s marriage, it may affect the members’ choice to vote for her,” the source added. While declaring her intention to contest for the presidency of AGN, Rita Daniels had promised to run a leadership that will protect, value, and empower members of the guild.

A woman of substance, Rita Daniels was appointed in 2023, as the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Delta State on Women Mobilisation.