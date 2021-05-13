Lalong, Senator Dadu’ut mourn Gen Dogonyaro

Kindly Share This Story:

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Reactions have continued to trail the demise of a former Chief of Defense Staff, Lt.-General Joshua Dogonyaro who died at the age of 80 in the early hours of Thursday in Jos.

The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, and the Senator representing Plateau South in the National Assembly, Nora Dadu’ut who expressed shock over the demise said a patriotic and loyal Nigerian has left the scene.

Lalong in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham said “Plateau State and the nation has lost a patriotic and loyal Nigerian who served with courage, dignity, and selflessness. Plateau State has lost an elder statesman whose outstanding achievements in his military career brought a lot of pride and honour for the State. The commitment of the deceased towards the defence of Nigeria’s territorial integrity as well as ensuring its peace and unity stood him out as a soldier of repute whose professionalism continues to inspire many younger ones.”

He recalled that “Gen. Dogonyaro never hesitated to offer Plateau State and the nation his wealth of experience and knowledge particularly towards tackling security challenges of insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, and other crimes.”

Meanwhile, Senator Dadu’ut who is representing the deceased zone added, “Nigeria has lost a statesman. With the death of General Dogonyaro, the Nigerian army has lost a General; the nation has lost a statesman. The late elder statesman recorded outstanding achievements in the Military.”

While praying God to grant him eternal rest, comfort his family she stated his legacies would continue to be remembered.

