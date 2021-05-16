Joy as Abia communities get electricity first time after 30yrs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Steve Oko

It was a torrent of joy weekend as the indigenes of three Abia communities, Usaka Ukwu Ndeokoro, Ndieke and Upa communities in Ikwuano Local Government Area celebrated electricity for the first time, 30 years after the creation of the state.

Locals from the affected communities poured encomiums on the member representing Umuahia/ Ikwuano federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Sam Onuigbo, who attracted the project.

They recounted how the lawmaker ended their decades of darkness and urged him to sustain his efforts towards alleviating the sufferings of the people.

Speaking on behalf of the communities, Mazi Joe Irohibe, said that the constituency had suffered near neglect by by the federal government, and thanked Onuigbo for changing the narrative.

His words: “We are applauding Onuigbo for attracting this project. This is the first time we have seen electricity light in our community since our existence.

“We now feel we are on the map of the world through this project and it will help our young men who are artisans to return home and operate from home.”

Also read:

Irohibe, appealed to the federal government to embark on more infrastructural development in rural communities to reduce rural-urban migration.

Adding his voice, the regent of Ikemba Autonomous Community, Chief Emmanuel Iroegbu, lauded Onuigbo, for his effective representation to the people, and urged him to sustain the tempo.

Speaking at the event, Onuigbo expressed concern that the affected communities had stayed in darkness for decades but noted that their challenges were beginning to receive federal attention.

He said he applied for the project through the Rural Electrification Agency of the Federal Government after consulting with the community concerning their pressing needs.

The lawmaker expressed joy that the project was actualized in record time.

He commended the communities for their hospitality to the contractor while tasking them to protect the facilities against vandals.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: