Insecurity: Delta Govt charges NASS to resume plenary

Members of the National Assembly have been called upon to cut their recess short and join hands with stakeholders in finding lasting solution to the insecurity challenge militating against the unity and corporate existence of the country.

The Commissioner for Information in Delta State, Mr Charles Aniagwu made the call on Thursday, while speaking on some contemporary issues on a live Delta TV flagship programme, “Morning Ride”.

Mr Aniagwu said the call became necessary in lieu of the worsening security situation in all parts of the country, stressing that all tiers of government should synergize and close ranks in making the country safe for the masses and unsafe for those against the peace and development of the nation.

While saying that there was need to seek for foreign assistance in the fight against insurgency, Boko Haram and armed herdsmen, the Information Commissioner lauded the Southern Governors’ Forum for the 12 points Communique that has provided a road map in building a new Nigeria where peace will reign coupled with the inclusiveness of all interest groups in the Nigerian project.

He said the various state governors in the South based on the ban on open grazing will activate relevant laws through their houses of Assembly to enforce it as a way to restore peace and order in various communities where armed herders have sacked people from their homes and farmlands.

He said ranching was the best instead of nomadic style of rearing cattles stressing that the challenge of food security was traceable to the incessant clashes between farmers and armed herdsmen.

On the ongoing harvest of projects by the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in Delta state, Mr Aniagwu said it was in fulfillment of his electioneering campaign promises in 2015 and 2019.

He said a lot of projects in different sectors were ripe for inauguration while many have also been inaugurated adding that the dream of building a stronger Delta in the second tenure of Governor Okowa was to bring the state up to speed with other states in advanced nations in terms of all round development.

He thanked Deltans in both riverine and upland communities for their support so far and gave assurance that no part of the state would be marginalised in the area of infrastructure, human capital development and empowerment.

