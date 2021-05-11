Hoodlums attack again in Abia, set NDLEA office ablaze

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

Hoodlums have reportedly attacked the Ohafia office of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, in Ohafia council area of Abia State.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Ohafia, was also set ablaze by hoodlums.

Vanguard gathered that no life was lost.

A source told Vanguard that the hoodlums after gaining entry into the facility went straight to their cell in a bid to free detained suspects, but met it empty as the suspects in detention were moved out of the facility after the attack on INEC office in Ohafia.

The source added that no weapon was looted from the facility.

Abia State Commandant, NDLEA, Bamidele Akingbade, could not be reached as at press time. However, a senior official of the agency confirmed the incident.

Police Public Relations Officer, Abia state command, said the Command got a report of a fire incident at the NDLEA office and assured that investigation has commenced unraveling the cause of the incident.

Reacting to the attack on public facilities in the state, Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, had in a statement through the Commissioner for Information in the State, Mr. John Okiyi-Kalu warned that he would not spare resources in bringing criminal elements to justice.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: