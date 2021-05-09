Group condemns alleged plot to blackmail Rotimi Amaechi

Kindly Share This Story:

The Niger Delta Progressive Alliance (NDPA) has condemned the recent plot of the Concerned Senior staff Members of NDDC where it alleged Mr. Rotimi Amaechi and his wife of financial management of NDDC funds

.

The group had accused Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, his wife, Mrs. Judith Amaechi and others of using funds meant for the commission for personal use, the group had written to the presidency to order a probe into their activities while also removing them from any future important roles within his led cabinet.

READ ALSO What transpired in my detention camp — Mbaka opens up

The group made this known through a press release signed by its spokesperson, Comrade Ikporukpo David who urged the Presidency and members of the general public to ignore the alleged information tendered against Mr. Rotimi Amaechi.

In his words, ” This is nothing but another cheap and unholy attempt to mar the good image of Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, his wife and other individuals mentioned in the press release which was released by the Concerned Senior Staff Members of NDDC.”

“As a Progressive group which is committed to transparency and accountability, we hereby stand against any attempt to manipulate facts for pure selfish reasons” he added.

Comrade Ikporukpo also stated that the allegations made against Mr. Rotimi Amaechi lacked merit as it is coming from a faceless group who wouldn’t dare show their identity because of their unscrupulous identity.

He also enjoined the group to desist from such acts as it does not in any way represent the thoughts of the good people of the region

Kindly Share This Story: