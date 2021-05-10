Gov Emmanuel condemns attacks on security personnel

Kindly Share This Story:

…Upgrades Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Response Unit to the full department under Justice Ministry

…Orders recruitment of Agricultural science teachers for all public secondary, technical & primary schools in AKS

Akwa Ibom State Governor, His Excellency, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has condemned the attacks on security assets within the state, promising to ensure the state government deploys all available resources at its disposal towards ensuring that normalcy returns to the state as Nigeria’s most peaceful state.

The Governor who stated this on Monday during the of the Executive Council of the Akwa Ibom State Government held at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House Uyo, also promised to ensure that the rise in sexual and gender-based violence is tackled.

In his avowed determination to match words with action, the Governor ordered the upgrading of the Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Response unit in the State Ministry of Justice to a full department. The department will among other things collaborate with the Ministries of Women Affairs & Social welfare and Health and other critical agencies towards ensuring an inter-ministerial collaboration that will ensure that rape and other related crimes are tackled effectively in the State.

The Governor who also took a comprehensive midterm analysis and milestone assessment of all ministries, also directed that School farms should be established in all Public Secondary, Technical and Primary Schools in the state.

In addition, Governor Emmanuel directed the ministry of Education to make Agricultural Science a compulsory subject in all public secondary, technical and primary schools while Agricultural science teachers are to be recruited and posted to all schools.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, states that Council also ordered that all youth corps members posted to the state are to be assigned to schools to teach while a media interaction between the Governor and the media will hold on Friday, May 14, 2021, where the Governor will field questions on different topics as it relates to the state of affairs in the state.

Monday’s Exco meeting which was presided by the Governor, had in attendance the Deputy Governor, Secretary to the State Government, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Head of the Civil Service, Commissioners and Special Advisers in attendance.

