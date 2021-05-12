Eight banks kick off gaming competition at Tech Experience Centre

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Eight leading Nigerian banks have already kick-started gaming competition tagged: Bank Wars at Africa’s cutting-edge technology and lifestyle hub, the Tech Experience Centre.

The competition which successful participants will be crowned winners of FIFA 21, is sponsored by foremost Original Equipment Manufacturer, Samsung.

Banks battling for the prize include: Access Bank, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Standard Chartered Bank and Zenith Bank. Others are Sterling Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), Union Bank and Fidelity Bank.

According to Tech Experience Centre, the competing banks are divided into two groups, with the first four listed above occupying Group A while the latter four will compete for honours in Group B.

Winners of the Bank Wars FIFA 21 Gaming competition are expected to smile home with some mouth-watering prizes, courtesy of Samsung.

A Samsung 55-inch TV awaits the first prize winner while the runner-up will go home with a massive Samsung Refrigerator.

Also, the third best team will claim a Samsung Washing Machine. In addition, there are prizes for individual representatives of the competing teams while the best goal of the competition, which will be determined by votes, will fetch the scorer a Samsung 49-inch TV.

Head of the Tech Experience Centre, Chidalu Ekeh, said: “Bank Wars is a prime opportunity for some of the leading commercial banks in Nigeria to prove the best among the lot in the FIFA 21 arena.

“We have witnessed huge excitement from many Nigerians who will be storming the Tech Experience Centre to watch the banks do battle from this Saturday. Also, the participating banks have been in bullish form and from the evidence on ground, it is bound to be a keenly-contested competition.

“Right here in the Tech Experience Centre, we have one of the most immersive gaming arenas in Nigeria which will play host to the potentially action-packed competition between the participating banks. It promises to be a good time for everyone, so I urge you to come out with your friends and family to witness the excitement,” Ekeh disclosed.

