Ebubeagu will devour its own people – Cleric

By Ikechukwu Odu

The pastor of the Highway to Grace Assembly, Nsukka, Rev Chikamadu Eze, Thursday, said the South East security outfit, Ebubeagu, was not formed to protect but to devour its own people.

The cleric who warned the South East Governors not to cause internal war in the region, equally alleged that they were too subservient to the Fulani dynasty.

While bemoaning leadership failure in the region, he urged the governors to return to the drawing board in order to save the zone from the impending calamity which the security outfit he described as “Ebubeudene, not Ebubeagu” could cause the people.

He said “The South East Governors are making a very dangerous mistake that can affect the peace of the society.

“The Ebubeagu security outfit is a very giant mistake that can cause bigger trouble soon. The South East Governors are creating a fratricidal war in Igboland. You cannot use yourself to fight yourself. Their ideology is very bad, it sounds like an idea coming from people with contemptible timidity or men with parochial mentality. They didn’t reason at all, they should start correcting their mistake now before it goes beyond control.

“They should be wise enough and lenient to lead the people. They behave as if they are too pusillanimous to lead the people. Have other tribes formed a security outfit that will kill their own children? Why is our own so different? What efforts have they made to stop killing of our people by the Fulanis? Why are they so subservient to the Fulanis? When are they going to stop being subservient to Fulanis and the North?

“Please I am not trying to insult anyone or the government, rather I am stating the obvious. It is a barefaced truth that our political leaders have failed us, it is no longer unknown to the people.

“Our leaders should be careful so that they should not create a mobocracy or ochlocracy in this country. Our leaders should come back to their senses now before it is too late. I see fratricidal war coming soon by the mistakes of our so called leaders.

“There is a big problem now in this new security outfit, there is total environmental imbalance everywhere in Nigeria today, the leaders have failed. They should go back to drawing board now. They should brood over the prevailing circumstances and come up with a holistic approach to put things in order. Our leaders should man up and do the needful. It’s not Ebubeagu, it is Ebubeudene that will vulturize our peace.”

