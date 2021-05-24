E2M to release ‘Bad’ featuring Kiara Lanier

Kindly Share This Story:

Emmanuel Oluwafemi Osesa popularly known as E2M is one artist who has consistently proved himself deserving of a spot in the Nigerian music scene.

Blessed with a strong vocal dexterity, E2M has over the years released soulful as well as danceable songs including Kirakita, Fun, Fall for you with DeejayTunes and Arewa, and others by top producers including Mastercraft, Puffytee, Classiq among others.

Arewa being his last latest song was done in collaboration with an international DJ (DJ Big BMax).

In a recent interview, E2M acknowledged and appreciated the efforts and contributions of great artists like Davido, Burnaboy and Wizkid, as well as how the industry has evolved into what it is today.

Most importantly he talked about his current project, a song titles “Bad” featuring Kiara Lanier, an international artiste who featured on American Idol, the Tonight Show and well as Hollywood blockbuster “Empire

